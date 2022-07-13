GameThread Game #89: Phillies at Blue Jays

Well, it’s been an eventful day to say the least.
Here are the lineups for John Schneider’s first game as the official Blue Jays manager. Kirk is catching Ross Stripling.
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|BLUE JAYS
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|George Springer - CF
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Darick Hall - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Lourdes Gurriel - DH
|Didi Gregorius - SS
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yairo Munoz - 3B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Garrett Stubbs - C
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Ross Stripling - RHP
Poll
Do you think Charlie Montoyo should have been fired?
-
37%
Absolutely yes
-
47%
Maybe, I don’t know.
-
15%
Not at all
Poll
Will John Schneider start out his Blue Jays managerial career with a W?
-
97%
Of course!
-
2%
Nah
Poll
How will the energy be in the dugout tonight
-
76%
Strictly business
-
15%
Solemn
-
7%
All shenanigans
