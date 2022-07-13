 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread Game #89: Phillies at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it’s been an eventful day to say the least.

Here are the lineups for John Schneider’s first game as the official Blue Jays manager. Kirk is catching Ross Stripling.

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES BLUE JAYS
Kyle Schwarber - LF George Springer - CF
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Nick Castellanos - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Darick Hall - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Bryson Stott - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Matt Vierling - CF Lourdes Gurriel - DH
Didi Gregorius - SS Matt Chapman - 3B
Yairo Munoz - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Garrett Stubbs - C Raimel Tapia - LF
Zack Wheeler - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll

Do you think Charlie Montoyo should have been fired?

view results
  • 37%
    Absolutely yes
    (19 votes)
  • 47%
    Maybe, I don’t know.
    (24 votes)
  • 15%
    Not at all
    (8 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will John Schneider start out his Blue Jays managerial career with a W?

view results
  • 97%
    Of course!
    (38 votes)
  • 2%
    Nah
    (1 vote)
39 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How will the energy be in the dugout tonight

view results
  • 76%
    Strictly business
    (30 votes)
  • 15%
    Solemn
    (6 votes)
  • 7%
    All shenanigans
    (3 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...