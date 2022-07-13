Great start from Stripling, Jays Beat Phillies

Phillies 2 Blue Jays 6

The Jays are 1-0 in the John P. Schneider era.

Ross Stripling was amazing. 7 innings, just 2 hits against, no walks and 6 strikeouts. He allowed 2 unearned runs. Bo Bichette made a lousy throw for an error, and Stripling made his only mistake of the day, giving up a 2-run homer to Bryson Stott.

It was Ross's first time finishing 7 innings this year. He ended up at 81 pitches. He went 94 in his last start, but 7 innings was enough tonight (though I think without the Bichette error, he would have been back out for the 8th).

To me, it was his best start of the season.

And the boys brought the bats. If they could have hit like this the last couple of weeks, Montoyo would still have a job (though sitting at home while still being paid has long been a dream of mine).

We had 11 hits. Everyone in the starting lineup reached base. And there were some home runs, something else that has been missing lately. Teoscar Hernandez hit two. Vladimir Guerrero had the other (one-handed off his front foot).

We scored:

One in the third: Matt Chapman led off with a walk and went to third on a hit and run single by Santiago Espinal. A ground out by Ramiel Tapia scored the run.

Three in the fourth: Vlad started the inning with a home run. Alejandro Kirk singled, and Teoscar hit his first home run of the game.

Two in the fifth: Back-to-back-to-back singles from Raimel, George Springer and Bo and a Vlad sac fly.

Two in the eighth: Kirk walked, and Teoscar hit his second home run.

Teoscar had 4 RBI, Vlad 2.

And there was some good defense. Tapia made a very nice sliding catch on a soft popup. Vlad made a couple of nice plays at first (and didn't have any balls tear through his glove.

Aggressive was the word of the day for Pat and Dan. We had a couple of hit and runs. And a couple of steals. Tapia and Bichette.

Espinal had a couple of hit-and-run singles, as well as a couple of long at-bat strikeouts.

Bo had a bit of a tough night, making the error and getting put out on the bases on a ground ball to his right when he was on second base.

He had an 8-pitch strikeout in the third, but he chased several pitches off the plate to foul them off and then chased further off the plate to strike out.

Tim Mayza and Trevor Richards (with 3 strikeouts) had a clean inning each.

Jays of the Day: Stripling (.253 WPA), Espinal (.098), and Teoscar (.092).

And let's give one to John Schneider getting his first win as Blue Jays manager.

None of the Jays get the Suckage number, but Bo's error cost Stripling 2 unearned runs, plus some pitches and likely an inning, so let's give him one, though he did have 2 singles.

Tomorrow Kevin Gausman will face 60% of the Royals. Well, 61.5%, I keep forgetting they aren't using 25-man rosters anymore.