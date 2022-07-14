Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: José Berríos

Timing is all important.

José Berríos has a terrific start, and his name is next in our report cards. Yesterday Berríos got us 18 outs, 13 by strikeout. As much as Crash Davis tells us that “Strikeouts are boring. Besides that, they’re fascist. Throw some ground balls. Throw some ground balls - it’s more democratic.”, it is effective.

But it hasn’t been the season we hoped we’d get from José. He had a pretty decent April. May and June were not good, with a 6.63 ERA in 10 starts, but he seems to have righted things this month. Hopefully, that continues.

Standard Pitching W L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP 7 4 5.38 18 18 95.1 107 57 57 19 23 0 86 6 0 2 415 74 4.81 View Original Table

Generated 7/13/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/13/2022.

Jose’s FIP is 5.59 and xFIP 4.08. He is having bad luck giving up hard and soft contact at precisely the same rate as last year. His BABIP is .313, up from .277 last year.

His strikeout rate is down from last year. A few more games like yesterday’s would go a long way in correcting that.

It looks like the only real differences between this year and last his the strikeout rate and his BABIP. I’m hoping the strikeout rate will improve the rest of the way.

Jose is throwing about as hard last year (average fastball 93.9 this year, 94.1 last). FanGraphs says he’s throwing a slider instead of a curve this year.

Baseball Reference has Berríos at a -0.4 WAR. FanGraphs at 0.3 WAR. The difference is due to FanGraphs using FIP while BR uses runs allowed.