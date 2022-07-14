 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #90: AA/AAA/MLB Royals at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Just over half the Royals are in town, and they’ve brought some AA and AAA teammates with them.

If you haven’t read Stephanie Apstein’s piece over at SI about their lack of vaccinated players, it’s excellent:

George Springer has opted out of the All Star Game:

Here are tonight’s lineups, which have been shaken up. Vlad bats 2nd, Kirk 3rd and Bo 4th.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Edward Olivares - LF George Springer - CF
Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Nick Pratto - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nate Eaton - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Nicky Lopez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Sebastian Rivero - C Danny Jansen - C
Jackson Kowar - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 3%
    0
    (3 votes)
  • 3%
    1
    (3 votes)
  • 11%
    2
    (9 votes)
  • 19%
    3
    (15 votes)
  • 61%
    All 4!
    (47 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kevin Gausman have a quality start in his return?

view results
  • 92%
    Heck yes
    (59 votes)
  • 7%
    Unfortunately not
    (5 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What is the greatest number of runs the Jays will score in a game this series?

view results
  • 5%
    0-3
    (3 votes)
  • 16%
    4-6
    (10 votes)
  • 27%
    7-8
    (16 votes)
  • 50%
    9+
    (30 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

