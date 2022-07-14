GameThread Game #90: AA/AAA/MLB Royals at Blue Jays

Just over half the Royals are in town, and they’ve brought some AA and AAA teammates with them.

If you haven’t read Stephanie Apstein’s piece over at SI about their lack of vaccinated players, it’s excellent:

Nearly 40% of the Royals have elected to take four days off this week.



“I think if our team was in a different part of the standings, I think it would be different.”



Yeah. These guys aren’t winning players. https://t.co/jcgK3gcd47 — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) July 14, 2022

George Springer has opted out of the All Star Game:

George Springer has decided to use the all-star break to rest his elbow, a possibility he hinted at after he was voted onto the all-star team. “I'll cross that bridge once I get to it. Obviously, our team is the most important so I'll make that decision as we get closer.” https://t.co/sGbBo5ebyI — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 14, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups, which have been shaken up. Vlad bats 2nd, Kirk 3rd and Bo 4th.

Today's Lineups ROYALS BLUE JAYS Edward Olivares - LF George Springer - CF Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nick Pratto - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Nate Eaton - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Nicky Lopez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Sebastian Rivero - C Danny Jansen - C Jackson Kowar - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

