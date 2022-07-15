Around The Nest Episode 4 - The John Schneider Appreciation Show

Along with the usual prospect updates, this week’s Around The Nest Blue Jays minor league podcast features stories about Toronto’s new manager John Schneider, who had been a minor league manager at various levels in the Jays’ system. From organizing bus karaoke featuring Bo Bichette singing Justin Bieber songs in falsetto to helping out with a stadium sumo skit, it seems like everyone in the farm system really like Schneid.

The low-A Dunedin Blue Jays have had a hot start to the second half of their season with Rainer Nunez being a contender for the Florida State League MVP and Canadian Dasan Brown providing a stabilizing force at the leadoff position. The Vancouver Canadians have plucked some pitching from Dunedin including Trenton Wallace and Nick “Frassbro” Frasso, who had eight straight strikeouts in his high-A debut. Up in double-A they are celebrating Addison Barger’s long-awaited arrival in the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ roster as well as shortstop Luis De Los Santos’ amazing clutch numbers in the ninth inning. The Around The Nest crew also talk about Ricky Tidemann and Yosver Zulueta heading out to the All-Star Futures Game and how the minor league game clock should be managed in late and close situations. The episode wraps with a preview of the upcoming MLB trade deadline and who the broadcasters think are the “untouchables” and trade chips in the Blue Jays system.

This episode of Around The Nest was hosted by the Voice of the Vancouver Canadians Tyler Zickel and featured New Hampshire Fisher Cats David Korzeniowski and Dunedin Blue Jays Communications and Admin Specialist Andrew Thriffiley.

