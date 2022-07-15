GameThread Game #91: Royals (and minor league friends) @ Jays.

Game two with the Royals.

Zack Greinke and his slow, slow and slower pitches vs. Alek Manoah and his far less slow pitches.

Tomorrow we are likely to see Max Castillo starting. Unless there is a need for him today.

Today's Lineups ROYALS BLUE JAYS Edward Olivares - LF George Springer - DH Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nick Pratto - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Nate Eaton - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Nicky Lopez - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF Sebastian Rivero - C Cavan Biggio - 2B Zack Greinke - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Go Jays Go.