Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: Ross Stripling

Ross Striping came to us from the Dodgers back at the end of August 2020 in exchange for Kendall Williams and Ryan Noda. Kendall is pitching in A-ball for the Dodgers, and Noda is playing at Triple-A.

Since joining the Jays he has bounced back and forth between starting and relieving and, before this year, between effective and not so effective.

This year he made a couple of relief appearances and got a few starts when Hyun Jin Ryu went on the IL in mid-April. Went back to the pen and then back in the rotation when Ryu went back on the IL in early June. Unless something major happens, Ross will be in the rotation for the rest of the season.

Since returning to the rotation, Ross has been terrific: 8 starts and a 2.13 ERA.

And, overall, he’s been pretty great too.

Standard Pitching W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP 5 3 3.03 21 13 2 1 74.1 66 29 25 6 14 0 61 0 0 0 299 132 3.09 View Original Table

Generated 7/16/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/16/2022.

We are very lucky to have him. After 2020 most of us wanted him gone. And last year wasn’t all that much better. But he’s been excellent in his contract year.

Ross has been much better against LHB (.184/.217/.298) than RHB (.265/.302/.398), but he’s been better against lefties all his career.

He really isn’t doing much different than last year, other than walking fewer (4.7% down from 7.0). Most of the contact numbers are much the same. He is throwing fewer fastballs, more changeups, sliders and sinkers.