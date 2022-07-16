Jays Roster Moves: Romo DFA, Beasley Up

I really didn’t expect this today. I didn’t think Sergio Romo would make it to the end of the season with the Jays, but I didn’t think he’d be gone so soon.

He’s been a lot of fun to have around. And he really hasn’t been that bad. 3.2 innings, 1 hit (a home run), 2 walks (one of them intentional) and 3 strikeouts.

Jeremy Beasley has been called back up. Beasley has thrown 10 innings for the Jays, and allowed 10 hits, 7 earned, 3 walks, 13 strikeouts, and 2 home runs. 13 strikeouts and 3 walks in 10 innings are pretty good.

And the Jays made a trade. They got Foster Griffin from the Royals for Jonatan Bernal. Griffin was optioned to Buffalo. He’s the reason Romo was DFAed, to make 40-man roster space.

Griffin has a 1.93 ERA in 28 relief innings in Triple-A Omaha. He’s stuck out 32 and walked 6 there. He’s had 4.1 innings with the Royals, which haven’t gone that well.

Bernal was pitching in Dunedin. He had a 5.47 ERA in 52.2 innings, 7 starts, 7 relief appearances. He’s walked 22 and struck out 47.

Today’s Jays lineup: