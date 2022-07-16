Game #92 Preview: Lynch vs Castillo

The Blue Jays continue their series against the short handed Royals this afternoon, playing the third of four games to close out the first half of the season. Today’s game is set to get underway at 3:07 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Max Castillo has earned himself another look in the absence of Yusei Kikuchi, making his second career start this afternoon. So far in his short career as a Blue Jay, he has thrown 15.2 innings, allowing 6 runs (just 4 earned) on 10 hits and 3 walks, with an impressive 18 strikeouts. He has given up 4 home runs though, the lone blip in his stat line. Because otherwise he has looked good when on the mound.

Royals’ Starter

The Royals will go with another lefty on the mound today in Daniel Lynch. This will be the 25 year old’s 15 start of the season, matching his total from his rookie season last year. He has had middling results so far, pitching to a 3-7 record and a 4.92 ERA. His biggest culprit thus far has been the walks, as he has allowed 31 in his 67.2 innings. His 68 strikeouts and just 9 home runs allowed both sit pretty close to league average.

Lynch faced off against the Jays in Kansas City back on June 6, and the Jays had some fun in that one. After being stifled and kept off the bases the first time through the order, the Jays’ bats turned it on starting in the 4th inning, and ultimately put up 6 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks over 5.2 innings. They hit 3 home runs off him in that one too, one each for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and newly minted All Star Santiago Espinal.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Royals’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Ramón Urías hit a pair of home runs yesterday, earning himself the Monster Bat award. But it wasn’t enough to keep his Orioles’ winning streak alive, as they fell to the Rays 5-4.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a walkoff grand slam off Josh Hader yesterday, netting himself the WPA King trophy in the process. Yastrzemski’s heroics gave the Giants the 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Clayton Kershaw was absolutely masterful yesterday, throwing 8 shutout innings to pick up the Pitcher of the Day award. He allowed a lone base hit and nothing else while striking out 6, and he picked up the win as the Dodgers beat the Angels 9-1. With the All Star Game in LA, and Kershaw surprisingly never having started an All Star Game before, he’s my pick for the NL starting pitcher.

Find the Link

