GameThread Game #92: Royalish Players @ Jays

Game three of four against the Royals and Royals minor leaguers.
Hopefully, today’s game will be like yesterday’s.
There is news. Santiago Espinal is going to the All-Star game, replacing Jose Altuve.
This is sweet:
The moment Santi became a STAR ⭐️ @santdr13 pic.twitter.com/06Mw6OQAEH— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 16, 2022
It is great how happy he is, and his teammates are for him.
Santiago Espinal told us that being named to the all-star team was the best surprise of his life. Called his father, he cried. Called his girlfriend, she cried. Put it in his family group chat, family cried. #Bluejays— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) July 16, 2022
If you want a good read:
The Royals site tells us that the Royals need a dictionary.
Today’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|BLUE JAYS
|Nicky Lopez - 3B
|George Springer - CF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ryan O'Hearn - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Nate Eaton - CF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Freddy Fermin - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
|Max Castillo - RHP
Go Jays Go.
