GameThread Game #92: Royalish Players @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Game three of four against the Royals and Royals minor leaguers.

Hopefully, today’s game will be like yesterday’s.

There is news. Santiago Espinal is going to the All-Star game, replacing Jose Altuve.

This is sweet:

It is great how happy he is, and his teammates are for him.

If you want a good read:

The Royals site tells us that the Royals need a dictionary.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Nicky Lopez - 3B George Springer - CF
Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Edward Olivares - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Nate Eaton - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nick Pratto - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Michael Massey - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Freddy Fermin - C Danny Jansen - C
Daniel Lynch - LHP Max Castillo - RHP

Go Jays Go.

