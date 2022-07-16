GameThread Game #92: Royalish Players @ Jays

Game three of four against the Royals and Royals minor leaguers.

Hopefully, today’s game will be like yesterday’s.

There is news. Santiago Espinal is going to the All-Star game, replacing Jose Altuve.

This is sweet:

The moment Santi became a STAR ⭐️ @santdr13 pic.twitter.com/06Mw6OQAEH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 16, 2022

It is great how happy he is, and his teammates are for him.

Santiago Espinal told us that being named to the all-star team was the best surprise of his life. Called his father, he cried. Called his girlfriend, she cried. Put it in his family group chat, family cried. #Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) July 16, 2022

If you want a good read:

The Royals site tells us that the Royals need a dictionary.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups ROYALS BLUE JAYS Nicky Lopez - 3B George Springer - CF Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Edward Olivares - LF Bo Bichette - SS Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nate Eaton - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Nick Pratto - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Michael Massey - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Freddy Fermin - C Danny Jansen - C Daniel Lynch - LHP Max Castillo - RHP

Go Jays Go.

