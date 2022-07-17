The MLB Draft gets underway shortly tonight at 7 PM eastern with the first and second rounds (and the various sandwich picks following them) streamed live online at MLB.com. The Blue Jays have the 23th overall selection, which should happen sometime after 9PM EDT, probably closer to 9:30 depending on how quickly they get started and stick to five minute intervals between picks.

Following that, they have will make three more picks, so it will make for a pretty busy night. They’ll have their second round pick, and then cap the night off with their two compensation picks for Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray. The associated slot values for the picks tonight are as follows:

23rd — $3,075,300

60th — $1,216,100

77th — $846,500

78th — $833,200

As discussed in the overview a few days ago, these multiple early picks will give the Jays some strategic flexibility in how they approach the draft board, contingent also on what happens above them. One factor not discussed there is time, as I didn’t realize they were also doing the second round tonight. That could complicate efforts to cut deals with the later picks, since there isn’t the ability to digest what happens today overnight and reset by tomorrow.

