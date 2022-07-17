 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Bantering: Romano Added to All-Stars

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Jordan Romano has been added to the AL All-Star team. White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks was also added, taking the place of Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander.

Jordan is leading the AL in saves. He hasn’t been perfect like he was in the past, but he’s been very good. It is his first time as an All-Star.

He joins Vladimir Guerrero, Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk, Santiago Espinal and George Springer (who isn’t going) as Blue Jays All-Stars.

How to tell people you are really really old without saying your age:

I have few life rules, but one is to celebrate every good moment in life. There are going to be a lot of bad moments, so every good one deserves celebration.

My parents had that ‘don’t get too up, don’t get too down’. It doesn’t work. Enjoy everything good.

Today’s lineup. No Springer. Zimmer plays center which will lead to much complaining, but such is life. Espinal leads off (against a lefty, good move). Bo’s still hitting cleanup.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Nicky Lopez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Edward Olivares - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Nate Eaton - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nick Pratto - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Michael Massey - 3B Danny Jansen - C
Freddy Fermin - C Bradley Zimmer - CF
Kris Bubic - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...