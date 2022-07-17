Sunday Bantering: Romano Added to All-Stars

Jordan Romano has been added to the AL All-Star team. White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks was also added, taking the place of Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander.

Jordan is leading the AL in saves. He hasn’t been perfect like he was in the past, but he’s been very good. It is his first time as an All-Star.

He joins Vladimir Guerrero, Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk, Santiago Espinal and George Springer (who isn’t going) as Blue Jays All-Stars.

How to tell people you are really really old without saying your age:

Essentially the Blue Jays came from behind and beat a minor league version of the Kansas City Royals today. And they celebrated like they won the World Series. This is a team in need of some kind of perspective. — Steve Simmons (@simmonssteve) July 16, 2022

I have few life rules, but one is to celebrate every good moment in life. There are going to be a lot of bad moments, so every good one deserves celebration.

My parents had that ‘don’t get too up, don’t get too down’. It doesn’t work. Enjoy everything good.

Today’s lineup. No Springer. Zimmer plays center which will lead to much complaining, but such is life. Espinal leads off (against a lefty, good move). Bo’s still hitting cleanup.