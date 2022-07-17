 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #93: Royals & Friends at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

Congratulations to Jordan Romano, who has made the all star team!

Here are today’s lineups. Day off for George Springer:

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Nicky Lopez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Edward Olivares - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan O'Hearn - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Nate Eaton - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nick Pratto - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Michael Massey - 3B Danny Jansen - C
Freddy Fermin - C Bradley Zimmer - CF
Kris Bubic - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

