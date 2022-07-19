Today marks the end of the 2022 MLB Draft, the last 10 rounds starting at 2:00 EDT again streamed on MLB.com. What used to be in prior years a six-hour, 30 round, and 900 player rapid-fire marathon is now a much more manageable 10 rounds that should take little more than a couple hours, especially after yesterday’s unprecedented snappy pace.

As a reminder, players chosen after the third round can sign for up to $125,000 without it counting against a team’s draft pool, with any excess counting against. Most or all of the slot dollars freed up yesterday were spent Sunday night, so there’s probably not much money to make a run at any targets, but they’ll probably take one or two as a back-up plan in case something goes awry signing Barriera or Toman.

Otherwise, if past years are any indication, the Jays tend to take a lot of college pitching early on the third day, and pitching depth in the minors is certainly an area of organizational need. The irony of the system is the calibre of players taken early today will exceed those of later yesterday (at least on average), since there’s no consideration of saving slot dollars. For the most part, they’ll be taking the best players who will sign for $125,000.

Below we’ll track the Blue Jays picks as they come in, and add some notes and thoughts.

11. Pat Gallagher, RHP, University of Connecticut

Soaked up 103 innings (17th highest in D1) for UConn as a junior start, posting a 3.41 ERA with 110 strikeouts against 29 walks. Command pitcher with upper 80s fastball (touching into the low-90s). Perhaps a candidate for player dev to help find some extra velocity.

12. Nolan Perry, RHP, Carlsbad HS (New Mexico)

13. Bo Bonds, RHP, University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Bo Bonds: flow like Bo; hits like Bonds? Not so much, since he’s a pitcher. It’s very cognitively dissonant that the Jays draft a Ragin’ Cajin’ and a guy named Devereaux, and they’re not and the same same (or that it’s not Beau). In any event, the Florida native stuck out 83 in 55 innings after transferring from Chipola College, where he also struck out a lot of batters. Low 90s fastball notable for its vertical movement.

14. Sammy Hernandez, catcher, Lakeland HS (Florida)

15. Michael Turconi, SS, Wake Forest

Four year college starter with overall line of .302/.395/.483 had a power breakout in 2022 with 15 home runs and 31 extra base hits (more than previous years combined). Strong performance in wood-bat Coastal Plains League in 2020 (hit .344), but had a down junior year and then summer in MLB’s Draft League with swing-and-miss issues. A poor man’s Kevin Smith?

16. Kale Davis, RHP, Oklahoma State

The first pitcher drafted in 2022 listed above 6’2”, posted big strikeout numbers out of the Sooners bullpen (126 in 93 innings), though with some control problems as he walked 52. Low 90s fastball, already 22 despite only being a redshirt sophomore.

17. Ryan Chasse, LHP, Campbell

18. Jeremy Pilon, LHP, Ecole Secondaire De Montagne (Quebec)

19. Gage Stanifer, RHP, Westfield HS (Indiana)

20. Gregory Pace Jr., Detroit Edison Academy (Michigan)