One single landing stop for all of Bluebird Banter’s coverage of the 2022 MLB Draft, from preview and background information to profiles of the eventual Blue Jays draftees and post-draft analysis.
Filed under:
- Stream
11 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 15, 2022, 4:04pm EDT
Jul 15, 2022, 4:04pm EDT
-
July 19
2022 MLB Draft Day 3: Jays Picks, Notes, and Open Thread
What gems will the Jays unearth?
-
July 19
Day 2 picks: college juniors
Two lefty hitters and two relievers, one already a Bluejay
-
July 18
Day 2 picks: college seniors
The Jays took three pitchers and an outfielder with their even picks in the 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th rounds
-
July 18
2021 MLB Draft Day Two Open Thread
It’s going to be mostly about fitting the day one picks into the draft pool, but hopefully they the Jays can find some value as well
-
-
-
July 18
Blue Jays select SS Josh Kasevich 60th overall
From a Duck to a Blue Jay
-
-
July 17
2022 MLB Draft Day 1 Open Thread
The Jays have four picks, starting at 23rd overall
-
July 16
2022 Draft Preview and Names to Watch
Too many words about players the Jays probably won’t end up picking
-
July 15
2022 MLB Draft: an unconventional opportunity to infuse the farm system
Losing Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien now provides a modest bonus