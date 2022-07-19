 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread: All-Star Game

By Tom Dakers
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

We have the All-Star game tonight, and a whole bunch of Jays will be in it. The game starts at 8:00 Eastern (well that’s when they say it will start, it will be a while after that).

Here is the opening lineups. But then some of them will be out of the game by the third or fourth inning.

You know there are some great players when Kirk bats ninth.

Alek Manoah looks pretty good going into the ballpark. He’s to pitch the second inning.

Poll

Which Jays All-Star will have the best night?

view results
  • 11%
    Santiago Espinal
    (8 votes)
  • 7%
    Vladimir Guerrero
    (5 votes)
  • 27%
    Alejandro Kirk
    (19 votes)
  • 51%
    Alek Manoah
    (36 votes)
  • 2%
    Jordan Romano
    (2 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 88%
    AL
    (48 votes)
  • 11%
    NL
    (6 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

