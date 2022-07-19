OpenThread: All-Star Game

We have the All-Star game tonight, and a whole bunch of Jays will be in it. The game starts at 8:00 Eastern (well that’s when they say it will start, it will be a while after that).

Here is the opening lineups. But then some of them will be out of the game by the third or fourth inning.

You know there are some great players when Kirk bats ninth.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups! pic.twitter.com/egMU4ya4iA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2022

Alek Manoah looks pretty good going into the ballpark. He’s to pitch the second inning.

Poll Which Jays All-Star will have the best night? Santiago Espinal

Vladimir Guerrero

Alejandro Kirk

Alek Manoah

Jordan Romano vote view results 11% Santiago Espinal (8 votes)

7% Vladimir Guerrero (5 votes)

27% Alejandro Kirk (19 votes)

51% Alek Manoah (36 votes)

2% Jordan Romano (2 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now