GameThread Game #78: Double Header Game 2

Game two. Going for the split of the double header.

We get to see Thomas Hatch. It will be interesting to see how he does. There may be a game in five days where we need a starter. If Hatch does well today, we might see him Thursday.

No Springer tonight. Cavan Biggio takes his spot in the lineup and Brad Zimmer takes his spot in center. And Lourdes gets the evening off too, Tapia plays left. Bo DHes.

There has been a lot of baseball played over the last few days, and there isn’t a day off until a week from Monday.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Wander Franco - DH Bo Bichette - DH Harold Ramirez - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ji-Man Choi - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Randy Arozarena - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Isaac Paredes - 2B Raimel Tapia - LF Taylor Walls - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Francisco Mejia - C Santiago Espinal - SS Brett Phillips - CF Bradley Zimmer - CF Drew Rasmussen - RHP Thomas Hatch - RHP

Go Jays Go!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).