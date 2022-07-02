Jays Roster Move: Casey Lawrence Called Up

The Blue Jays have made a roster move before today’s games.

Casey Lawrence has been brought up from Buffalo to be the 27th man for the doubleheader. He’s available for both games. I’m never sure of MLB rules.

Thomas Hatch will be called up for the second game, with someone going down (likely Thornton or Castillo, depending on who pitches this afternoon).

Here are the lineups for game one. No Kirk, Vlad at DH, Biggio plays first.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF Wander Franco - SS Bo Bichette - SS Harold Ramirez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH Randy Arozarena - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Isaac Paredes - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Rene Pinto - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Taylor Walls - 2B Gabriel Moreno - C Josh Lowe - RF Cavan Biggio - 1B Shane McClanahan - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Last night’s plate umpire was good.