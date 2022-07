On the last out of the second inning, Kevin Gausman got hit in the ankle by a comebacker off the bat of Wander Franco. He went straight down, while Gabriel Moreno got the ball and threw to first for the out.

It does remind me of Roy Halladay having the comebacker that broke his leg. Hopefully, it won’t be that bad for Kevin. He did walk off the field with no help.

Casey Lawrence came in to take his spot.

Update:

Jays are saying that x-rays show no break, just a contusion.