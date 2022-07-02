Jays Acquire Anthony Banda from Pirates

The Jays have picked up LHP Anthony Banda from the Pirates, getting him for ‘cash considerations’. Banda was DFAed a couple of days ago.

Julian Merryweather has been moved to the 60-day IL to make roster space.

He wasn’t having a good time of it with the Pirates. He had a 6.41 ERA in 23 games, 19.2 innings. Batters are hitting .374/.408/.560 against him.

Banda is 28. He was a top prospect, Baseball America had him 88th on their top 100 prospect list in 2017.

Drafted by the Brewers, he’s been with the Diamondbacks, Rays, Giants, Mets and Pirates. Career he has a 5.50 ERA in 71 games, 5 starts.

He throws hard, averaging 95.3 MPH on his fastball this year. And throws a change, curve and slider.

Another project for Pete Walker.