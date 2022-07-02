Rays Thump Jays

Rays 11 Jays 5

What a crappy day of baseball.

Thomas Hatch got the spot start tonight and it did not go well. Everything he threw was hit hard. Everything. He went 4.2 innings, allowed 12 hits, 3 home runs, 2 walks with 4 strikeouts, totalling 10 earned runs against. And yeah, he did pitch that bad.

The post-game show is suggesting Hatch should have thrown the changeup more. He should have done something more.

All pitchers get a game like that sometimes.

Thomas Hatch joins the Blue Jays club of 10+ earned runs in a single start.



The other members? Roy Halladay, Pat Hentgen, David Wells, Giovanni Carrara, Edwin Jackson, Luis Leal, Dustin McGowan, Dave Stewart and Brian Tallet. — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) July 2, 2022

So he’s in good company.

He got left out there because we are in a stretch of a lot of games and we didn’t want to burn out the bullpen. And, of course, we used our long guy for 5 innings+ in game one.

If there is good news, Sergio Romo got in an inning and looked good. As did Tim Mayza. Matt Gage gave up a home run in his 1.1 of work. Adam Cimber (why use him?) also had a good inning.

We didn’t do much against Drew Rasmussen, in his first game back from the IL. But we got some runs off Dusten Knight.

We had 11 hits, including homers from Vlad and Bradley Zimmer. Yes, Zimmer hit a home run. I wouldn’t believe it either if I hadn’t seen it.

Biggio, Bichette, Hernandez, and Espinal all had two hits each. Chapman and Tapia (tho he did have a walk and a sac bunt) had 0fors.

As John Lennon said “Momma told me there’d be days like these. Strange days indeed.”

It is far to say, as Jamie Campbell did, that the day changed on Gausman’s injury. With Casey Lawrence throwing in game one, we were short a long man in this game and had to get some innings out of Hatch, or empty the pen and have no one rested for tomorrow.

No JoDs for this game.

Hatch gets the Suckage, for a -.419.

Tomorrow is an early start. 1:30 Eastern. Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.12) tries to get us the series win. Shane Baz (0-1 3.38 in 4 starts).