Wednesday Bantering: All-Star Notes

The Jays don’t play until Friday, which gives us a couple more days to relax before panicking when they don’t score in the first inning.

We do have a little bit of Jays' news this morning. Serio Romo has cleared waivers and has been assigned to Buffalo. I’m kind of surprised that he would take that assignment. I figured he would rather retire than go to the minors.

We got a pretty good All-Star game. Of course, to me Alek Manoah was the star of stars. Three ‘punchies’ while miced up.

And then after the game:

None of our batters got a hit:

Vlad was 0 for 2. But he was part of a very nifty double play.

Kirk was 0 for 2.

Espinal was 0 for 1 with a walk.

Jordan Romano didn’t get into the game.

And there was this:

2B Santiago Espinal was basically in awe of his entire ASG experiences, among them, being on the same field as Juan Soto. He also had advice for the soon to be moving Nats star: "I told him you could come to the #Bluejays if you want ... You look better in blue." — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 20, 2022

Vladimir Guerrero and Ken Rosenthal each held signs with Buck Martinez and Jamie Campbell’s names during the ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ moment during the game last night.

Jamie thanked them during his between-inning segment.

In a total disconnect with the real world, Rob Manfred told Hannah Keyser of Yahoo sports that:

I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor-league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred said. “I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor-league players are paid. Even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have received, they’ve received housing, which is obviously another form of compensation, so I just reject the premise of the question. I reject the premise that they are not paid a living wage.

I think it is fair to point out that Manfred makes $17.5 million a year to say stupid things like that.

Most minor leaguers make between $5,000 and $15,000 a year.

The SB Mainpage has a detailed story about it.

Keith Law, in the Athletic, looks at each team’s draft. He says a lot of good things about the guys the Jays picked. He talks about each of the top seven picks. On Barriera:

Barriera is a “now” pitcher, without much physical projection but without much need for it either, as he can hit 98 mph and show a plus changeup as well as a plus curveball with high spin rates. He carries all the risk of a teenaged flamethrower – I’ve written many times about the higher attrition rates of high school pitchers taken in the first round – and will have to improve his command as he moves up the ladder. I think he has top-of-the-rotation upside.

On Peyton Williams: