Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: Yusei Kikuchi

The Jays signed Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year $37 million contract this summer.
Kikuchi is a mass of potential, but getting that potential to show up on the mound is the issue.
It doesn’t seem like signing him to a three-year dealt was the best move, at least at the moment. We hoped that Pete Walker would find a way to unlock that potential. And he might, but it hasn’t happened yet.
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|BF
|ERA+
|FIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|3
|5
|5.12
|16
|16
|0
|65.0
|61
|43
|37
|14
|41
|0
|74
|6
|0
|3
|295
|78
|5.81
|8.4
|1.9
|5.7
|10.2
Yusei did have an excellent May. 5 starts, with a 2.36 ERA. Batters hit just .177/.269/.260 against hit. We saw why the team signed him. But that didn’t carry over to June (7.17 ERA in 6 starts, batters hit .314/.416/.721).
The worst of it is his walk rate (13.9%, up from 9.3 last year). And he’s giving up more hard contact than last year (41.4%, up from 33.9). A lot of hard contact and a lot of walks is a bad combination.
He’s on the IL now. I’d imagine the team will have him out on a rehab assignment for as long as they are allowed. Let one of the minor league pitching coaches work with him and see if a different voice can help.
It is had to give up on a guy who can throw mid-90s. I’m sure the team won’t be giving up on him this year, but next year he will have to be better, or I can’t imagine the team will keep him around.
