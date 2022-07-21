 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Jordan Romano

By Tom Dakers
For whatever reason, I thought that Jordan Romano hasn’t been as sharp this year. I guess he’s had three blown saves when he only had one last year. But he leads the league in saves.

Last year batters hit .181/.266/.310 against him, this year. 210/.295/.315, he’s been pretty much as good as last year.

Standard Pitching
W L ERA G GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 SO/W
3 2 2.65 35 30 20 34.0 26 12 10 3 14 1 39 1 0 0 152 3.29 1.176 6.9 2.79
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 7/21/2022.

His strikeout rate is down a little bit, 28.1% down from 33.6 last year. And his hard contact rate is up 35.3% from 25.4. So I guess he hasn’t been as sharp as last year.

And he’s not throwing quite as hard as last year, 96.5 MPH on average, 97.5 last year. And his slider is down a tiny bit too (87.0 MPH, from 88.4).

His BABIP is up a bit, .280 from .252 last year, but then you’d expect that with the harder contact.

