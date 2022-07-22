Friday Bantering: No Springer Tonight

First game back from the break, and no Springer tonight in our lineup. The y are saying it is just an extra day to rest his ‘general soreness’. I don’t know. I guess we’ll see tomorrow.

Tapia plays center and hits at the top of the order. He has having a very good July, hitting .375/.394/.531 in 11 games this month.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Raimel Tapia - CF Jarren Duran - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rafael Devers - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH J.D. Martinez - DH Bo Bichette - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Christian Vazquez - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kevin Plawecki - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Jackie Bradley - RF Danny Jansen - C Jeter Downs - 2B Kevin Gausman - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

The Jays need to be more consistent in the second half. It would be hard to for them to be less consistent.

But they had a good second half last year:

#BlueJays went 46-29 in the 2nd half of 2021 (.613 Win%). That was the 3rd-best record in the AL after the All-Star break.#NextLevel — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 22, 2022

There is good news. Buck Martinez may be back next week. Can only wish him the best, and promise to wait at least an inning or two before complaining about something he says. I had doubts that he would be back this year.

Hearing there is a good chance Buck Martinez will return to the @Soortsnet booth next week in Toronto. Great news for Buck and for #Bluejays fans. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 22, 2022

Yusei Kikuchi starts his rehab assignment for the Bisons tonight. They are saying he will throw 75 pitches, which seems a lot. I’d imagine he’ll be on the rehab assignment for as long as possible, trying to get him throwing like he was in May.

ROSTER MOVE: #BlueJays LHP Yusei Kikuchi to join the #Bisons on an MLB injury rehab assignment, scheduled to start for Herd tonight vs. Rochester (7:05 p.m.). pic.twitter.com/8M9pmRmauT — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 22, 2022

Apparently, the Jays are betting site favourites to get Juan Soto. Some suggest that the Nationals want to send Patrick Corbin along in any trade. Over the next two and a half seasons, Corbin is owed almost $70 million. Corbin has a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts this season. Taking his contract would lower what a team would have to give up for Soto. But then who wants to add that much to their payroll of a 33-year-old pitcher who hasn’t been good since 2019.

I don’t know that the Jays would want to add that much to their payroll and send some good players to the Nationals.

Shi Davidi tells us that the Jays are talking about bidding to host the 2027 All-Star game, with the idea renovations to Rogers Centre will be done by then. Shi says:

Final plans aren’t yet known, but initial discussions included the outfield being redone with elevated bullpens and asymmetric walls this winter (some season-ticket subscribers were recently informed that they’ll be relocated in 2023). The rest of the lower bowl reset will start in the off-season to follow.

Toronto hasn’t hosted the game since 1991.