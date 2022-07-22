GameThread Game #94: Blue Jays at Red Sox

After a brief hiatus, baseball is back. I hope the All Stars had fun All Starring here in LA.

Let’s finish strong and start with a W!

Here are tonight’s line ups. No Springer.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Raimel Tapia - CF Jarren Duran - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rob Refsnyder - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Rafael Devers - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Christian Vazquez - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kevin Plawecki - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Jackie Bradley - RF Danny Jansen - C Jeter Downs - 2B Kevin Gausman - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Poll Will the Blue Jays have a higher winning percentage in the second half than they did in the first? You bet

Sadly no vote view results 95% You bet (21 votes)

4% Sadly no (1 vote) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

5% 1 (1 vote)

35% 2 (7 votes)

60% All 3! (12 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will have the best start in this series? Gausman

Manoah

Stripling vote view results 8% Gausman (2 votes)

87% Manoah (21 votes)

4% Stripling (1 vote) 24 votes total Vote Now

