Jays Score 28, Thump Red Sox

Blue Jays 28 Red Sox 4

I’m sure I have never laughed so much watching a baseball game. In fact, I was eating a salad when the Red Sox didn’t catch a popup, and I almost choked on the salad. I was laughing so hard.

The Jays set a new team record for runs scored in a game.

We scored in every inning from 1 to 6. And we had 5 home runs.

We scored:

One in the first: Vladimir Guererro had a one-out double. Kirk singled him to third. And scored on a Bo Bichette ground out to the pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. This was our first sign that it would be a bad night for the Red Sox. Eovaldi should have looked Vlad back to third but didn’t and just let Vlad score.

Two in the second: Lourdes Gurriel singled, and Matt Chapman followed with a home run

Seven in the third: Kirk singled, Bo doubled and Teoscar Hernandez walked to load the bases. Lourdes Gurriel singled home two. Santiago Espinal singled home Teoscar. Danny Jansen walked. Ramiel Tapia hit a fly ball to center field. He was upset when he hit it, thinking he should have got better wood on it. But CFer Jarren Duran lost it in the evening sky, it fell 30 feet behind him, and Tapia got an inside-the-park grand slam.

INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/oWFFrkOKmq — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) July 23, 2022

Four in the fourth: Teoscar hit a solo homer. An out later, Chapman was hit by pitch on the knee (I was worried he was hurt for a moment), Espinal singled. And Danny Jansen hit a 3-run homer.

Eleven in the fifth: With two outs, Bo, Teoscar, Lourdes, Chapman (a popup to the mound that no one decided to catch) all singled. Espinal walked. Jansen singled. Tapia doubles (two more RBI), Vlad singled. Kirk walked. Bo and Teoscar singled. Lourdes doubled. And finally, Chapman struck out to end the inning. We had 12 batters reach base in a row. I’m not sure if that is a team record, but it should be.

Two in the sixth: Espinal reached on a Jeter Downs error, and Jansen hit his second home run of the game.

One in the ninth: Biggio doubled, Gurriel singled for his sixth hit, and Chapman singled Cavan home. We came up 2 short of the MLB record.

We had 29 hits (another team record) and 5 walks. Everyone in the starting line up had at least two hits. Gurriel had six tying a team record. Tapia, Kirk, Hernandez, and Jansen had 3 each.

Tapia and Jansen had six RBI each (team record is nine, shared by Roy Howell and Edwin Encarnacion). Chapman had three. Vlad and Bo had two each.

Danny, Santiago, and Teoscar had four runs each (team record is five, by Carlos Delgado, Shannon Stewart, Orlando Hudson, Josh Donaldson).

The Red Sox used batter Yolmer Sanchez as pitcher in the ninth. He gave up Lourdes’ sixth hit but just one run.

Kevin Gausman didn’t do great. Only went 5 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 earned, no walks with 10 strikeouts. He threw 108 pitches to get through those 5 innings, but then he was on the bench for long periods of time (while his team scored many runs). It was like sitting out a rain delay.

Jeremy Beasley threw 3 innings (allowing 2 earned on home runs). Anthony Banda pitched the ninth.

By the numbers Gausman (.109 WPA), Chapman (.128) and Gurriel (.100) get Jays of the Day. But everyone in the starting lineup deserves an honourable mention.

No one gets the other award.

Tomorrow the Jays get to try to score 30 runs. Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28). Kutter Crawford (I wonder what he throws) (2-2, 4.50) goes for the Red Sox, hoping to hold the Jays to less than 4 touchdowns.

The Jays signed Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract tonight.