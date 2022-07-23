Game #95 Preview: Manoah vs Crawford

After an awesomely fun game last night, the Blue Jays and Red Sox get right back at it this afternoon for the second game of their three game set at Fenway. Today’s game is set to get underway at 4:10 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Alek Manoah will make his first start of the second half, coming off a fantastic first half and an electric and very fun All Star appearance (link to his full inning). On the season, Manoah enters play today with a 10-4 record and a 2.28 ERA. Both of those stats are best on the Blue Jays, while the win total is second in the AL and the ERA is 4th. He is flat out having a spectacular season, and hopefully can carry it through the rest of the year.

Head to head against the Red Sox, this will be Manoah’s third start of the year against them, and first at Fenway. In his first two outings, he went 7 innings both times, once without allowing a run and the second time he allowed 3 (although just 2 earned). In total, that’s 14 innings, 2 earned runs on 9 hits and 2 walks with 13 strikeouts. Alex Verdugo touched him up for a home run as well.

Red Sox’ Starter

Kutter Crawford will go for the Red Sox, making just his 5th start and 14th appearance on the season. Through 36 innings, he is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA. His FIP comes in a bit better at 3.73, thanks to an excellent strikeout rate of 11.00 per 9 innings. Like many hard throwers though, he struggles with command a bit, and has given up 3.75 BB/9 this year.

Crawford hasn’t faced the Jays yet this year, in part because he isn’t vaccinated. He never made the trip to Toronto in either of the series’ that the Red Sox were in Toronto, and he never pitched in the series when the Jays were in Fenway at the end of April. So this will be the first time the Jays hitters will face off against him in the Majors.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Springer is back in the lineup after a week off.

Last night was fun, huh?



Last night was fun, huh?

Red Sox’ Lineup

No Devers or Martinez today.

No Devers or Martinez today.

Yesterday’s Heroes

With the Jays scoring 28 and the Cubs scoring 15, there was a lot of offense to go around yesterday, and the Monster Bat is a tough one. Despite Gurriel’s 6 hit night, I’m giving the award to Danny Jansen, who went 3-6 with a pair of home runs and 6 RBI. I’m sure Danny can share the award with the rest of his teammates if they’re feeling slighted.

The Brewers - Rockies game went 13 innings last night, which generally results in a lot of WPA opportunities. It was Brent Suter who got the most though, as he threw perfect innings in the top of the 12th and 13th innings, allowing his offense to finally punch across the winning run in the bottom half of the 13th for the 6-5 Brewers’ win. Suter for his part gets the win in the game, and the WPA King trophy with a .625 mark.

Zac Gallen threw 7 shutout innings yesterday, allowing just 2 hits and nothing else on the way to his Pitcher of the Day victory. He struck out 7 in the game, and picked up the win as his Diamondbacks beat the Nationals 10-1.

Find the Link

Find the link between Jarren Duran, Andrew Benintendi and Carlton Fisk.

