GameThread Game #95: Blue Jays at Red Sox

After a historic win last night, the Jays are looking to take an early series W.
Here are this afternoon’s lineups. Springer is back, and Vladdy DH’s.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|George Springer - CF
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Franchy Cordero - DH
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Bobby Dalbec - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Yolmer Sanchez - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Jeter Downs - 3B
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Kutter Crawford - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays score a historic amount of runs again today?
-
21%
Seems inevitable!
-
78%
Sadly no
Poll
Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the green monster?
-
100%
You bet
-
0%
Nah
Poll
How much of last night’s game did you watch?
-
28%
I saw every minute
-
38%
I caught most of it
-
19%
I only saw bits
-
14%
Totally missed out!
