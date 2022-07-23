 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #95: Blue Jays at Red Sox

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After a historic win last night, the Jays are looking to take an early series W.

Here are this afternoon’s lineups. Springer is back, and Vladdy DH’s.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
George Springer - CF Jarren Duran - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Christian Vazquez - C
Alejandro Kirk - C Alex Verdugo - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Franchy Cordero - DH
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Bobby Dalbec - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Jackie Bradley - RF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Yolmer Sanchez - 2B
Cavan Biggio - 1B Jeter Downs - 3B
Alek Manoah - RHP Kutter Crawford - RHP

Poll

Will the Jays score a historic amount of runs again today?

view results
  • 21%
    Seems inevitable!
    (5 votes)
  • 78%
    Sadly no
    (18 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the green monster?

view results
  • 100%
    You bet
    (21 votes)
  • 0%
    Nah
    (0 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How much of last night’s game did you watch?

view results
  • 28%
    I saw every minute
    (6 votes)
  • 38%
    I caught most of it
    (8 votes)
  • 19%
    I only saw bits
    (4 votes)
  • 14%
    Totally missed out!
    (3 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

