Good start from Manoah, Jays Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays 4 Red Sox 1

That one wasn’t the laugh riot that yesterday’s game was.

Alek Manoah didn’t seem to have his best stuff early, and, for a moment there, it appeared that he wasn’t 100% healthy. I really thought he was going to be or should be, taken out of the game. The trainer came out to talk to him, and it seemed like he had pain in his shoulder. But he gutted it out.

And he seemed to get better as the game went on.

He went 6 innings, allowed 7 hits, no walks, and 7 strikeouts. He gave up just one run on a Bobby Dalbeck home run.

Yimi Garcia pitched the seventh, working around a walk and getting two strikeouts.

Adam Cimber started the eighth. He had trouble finding the strike zone. He gave up a walk, hit a batter, and left the game after getting Franchy Cordero to strike out.

Jordan Romano got the last out of the inning, despite a rather creative strike zone from Roberto Ortiz. Romano pitched a quick ninth getting his 21st save of the season, finishing it with a strikeout.

And we didn’t have the day with the bats we had yesterday.

Only 7 hits on the day, and unlike yesterday when everyone in the starting lineup had at least two hits, today no one had two hits.

But that was enough to get us 4 runs. They all came in the third inning:

Matt Chapman started the inning with a single.

Santiago Espinal was asked to hit and run and singled. Chapman scored on the play.

Cavan Biggio doubled.

Santiago scored on George Springer’s single.

And Cavan scored on Alejandro Kirk’s sac fly.

We got one more in the ninth:

Kirk led off with a single, and Bradley Zimmer pinch ran.

Zimmer stole second and went to third on Bo Bichette’s ground-out.

Teoscar Hernandez doubled Zimmer home.

Teoscar moved to third when Red Sox pitcher threw well wide of second on a pickoff attempt.

Matt Chapman walked and stole second, maybe hoping to draw a throw. But Santiago struck out to end the inning.

The Red Sox weren’t as helpful, making only one error on the day.

On our side, Lourdes was picked off first base.

The Red Sox were kind of unhappy with Manoah’s celebrating after strikeouts. As always, if you don’t like it, play better.

Jays of the Day: Manoah (.254 WPA), Romano (.124) and Biggio (.090).

No one got the Suckage number. Teoscar had the low mark at -.087, even with the RBI double (one of only two extra-base hits by the Jays).

Tomorrow we have a 1:30 Eastern start. Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.03) starts for us. Someone named Brayan Bello (0-1, 10.13). He’s making his third career start.