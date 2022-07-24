Game #96 Preview: Stripling vs Bello

The Blue Jays wrap up their series against the Red Sox this afternoon, looking to earn the sweep of this three game set. The game is set to get underway at 1:35 ET. Red Sox’ fans will likely be watching Cooperstown this morning though, as David Ortiz and many other of baseball’s greats are being inducted into the Hall of Fame, with the ceremony currently ongoing.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Ross Stripling continues his residency in the rotation, and with good cause. He’ll be making his 14th start and 22nd appearance of the season today, and through 74.1 innings, he enters play with a 5-3 record and a 3.03 ERA. That great ERA matches nicely with his 3.09 FIP as well, thanks to a great ability thus far limiting walks and home runs. Striping doesn’t get many strikeouts, but when you’re among the best at the other two components of FIP, you’re going to have a good season.

This will be Stripling’s third start against the Red Sox this year, and first at Fenway. In total over his two starts, he threw 10 innings, allowing 3 runs on 10 hits while walking just 1. He struck out 10 as well, and surrendered a home run to Trevor Story, who is currently on the IL.

Red Sox’ Starter

A young right hander by the name of Brayan Bello will get the start for the Red Sox. This will be the third start of the season and his career for Bello, who has also made 15 starts and a relief appearance in the Minors this year. Bello’s lone appearances in the Majors came earlier this month, as he made back to back starts against the Rays, and got knocked around. He ended up giving up 9 runs on 13 hits and 6 walks over just 8 innings. He struck out 7 and kept the ball in the yard, so there were some positives in there for him.

In the Minors this year, he has thrown 88 innings across AA and AAA, to very good results. He has 118 strikeouts against 34 walks, pitching to a 2.35 ERA.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Red Sox’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Ramón Urías went 3-4 with a home run and a double, knocking in 2 runs to pick up the Monster Bat award. Urías’ big day with the bat helped his Orioles to the 6-3 win over the Yankees.

José Quintana threw 7 shutout innings, allowing just 4 hits and nothing more to pick up the Pitcher of the Day award. He got the win as his Pirates beat the Marlins 1-0, and since it was so close and he was so good, he also gets the WPA King trophy as well with a .447 mark. After a couple off years for him, the 33 year old is positioning himself pretty good to be a trade deadline target in the next week.

Find the Link

Find the link between Yolmer Sánchez and Mike Leake.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant