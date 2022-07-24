Sunday Bantering: Arenado, Goldschmidt, Romine to Miss Series in Toronto

It is a beautiful Sunday to complete a sweep.

The Jays have announced the starters for the two-game series with the Cardinals:

Tuesday: José Berríos vs. Andre Pallante.

Wednesday: Kevin Gausman vs. Adam Wainwright.

Thursday, against the Tigers, the starter is to be decided. It could be a fifth-starter spot. Could be Kikuchi.

And Buck Martinez is to be back in the booth for Tuesday.

But there are some Cardinals not making the trip:

All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Austin Romine will not make the trip to Toronto with the team due to Canada’s vaccination rules, Mozeliak tells local media on Zoom.



Johan Oviedo has an expired passport and will not be able to travel. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 24, 2022

It is hard to believe that an MLB player would let their passport expire. But maybe he did his own research on passports and decided they were experimental.

But the Orioles will all be able to cross the border.

The Orioles' entire 40-man roster is vaccinated against COVID-19. The team's next trip to Toronto is Aug. 15-17. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 24, 2022

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. Not the worst we’ve seen this season.

In non-Jays news, the Yankees announced that Michael King will need surgery to repair his fractured elbow but might need Tommy John too, which would put him out for pretty much all of next season.

To show how old I am, I watched this game on TV. My dad and I argued about the rule. I said the rule doesn’t work backwards, sort of like the rule against big curves on sticks. You must complain about the bat (or stick) before the play, not after. The league ruled my way later, and the game continued a few days later.

And I remember thinking Brett was going to kill an umpire. If a player went that nuts today, he’d be suspended.

In case you aren’t old enough. Brett used a bat with pine tar beyond the (I think) 17 inches from the bat's handle. The Yankees noticed this earlier but waited until a moment it could help them out. Brett homered, and then they brought up the issue to the umpires. The umpires ruled the bat illegal and disallowed the home run. As noted above, the league overturned the ruling.