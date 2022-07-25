Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Batters

We haven’t done one of these in a little while.

Over the past 24 games, the Jays are 13-11. The batters hit .302/.354/.467 with 29 home runs and averaged 5.4 runs per game (helped along by the series against the Red Sox).

Hot

Lourdes Gurriel: Started 22 games. Hit .391/.430/.506 with 1 home run, 6 walks and 12 strikeouts.

DHed in four of those games. He only has 5 home runs this year. But if he continues to hit nearly .400, I’m ok with less power. He’s only had 3 games this month where he hasn’t had a hit. He’s had multiple hit games 7 times. If he could start hot some season, he’ll be an MVP type. His 6 hit game was a lot of fun.

Teoscar Hernandez: Played in 24 games, starting 23. Hit .344/.398/.622 with 6 home runs, 8 walks and 30 strikeouts.

DHed once. He’s been terrific. I don’t understand why they don’t put him back in the cleanup. He does have his moments on defense when he doesn’t seem to ummm act with urgency but, considering his bat, his defense is just fine.

Raimel Tapia: Played in 15 games, starting 13. Hit .420/.442/.660 with 2 home runs, 2 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Started 6 games in CF, 6 in LF and 1 in right. I’d like him to take a walk more than once every fortnight, but if he hits .400, I’ll be ok with it. When he was hitting the ball hard into outs early in the season, we were hoping that things would start dropping in for him. I love watching him run the bases. He’s had 10 RBI in his last 2 games, 29% of his season total.

Matt Chapman: Played in 23 games, starting 22. Hit .281/.337/.561 with 6 home runs, 5 walks and 26 strikeouts.

All his starts were at third base. If we were doing the last two weeks, he’d be ‘hotter’, .382/.462/.765. I really like watching him play third, even though I have people on Twitter tell me he is overrated all the time. I’m not so sure I’m a big fan of him playing so deep, but he’s great, so I’ll trust in him.

Vladimir Guerrero: Played in all 24, starting 23. Hit .313/.330/.475 with 3 home runs, 3 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Started 18 games at first base, 5 at DH. Kind of warm instead of hot. But if our cutoff line was his last 20 games, his batting line would be .342/.353/.500. His walk rate has dropped this year, 2.9%, down from 5.4 last year. I don’t know what’s going on. He seems to be trying too hard or something. I’m hoping that now that the guys around him are hitting, he’ll relax a bit.

Danny Jansen: Played in 7 games, starting 6. Hit .273/.360/.546 with 2 home runs, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

He was terrific before going on the IL, and he’s been just as good after.

Cold

George Springer: Played in 20 games, starting 19. Hit .231/.333/.423 with 4 home runs, 11 walks, 10 strikeouts and 4 steals.

Started 3 games at DH. He’s been dealing with a sore elbow. George seems like a terrific teammate, great on the bench. I don’t know how much value there is in that, but it must be worth something. He’s 32 now. I’d like the team to move him into a corner spot in the outfield. He plays all out all the time. I think if we get value out of his contract, which runs four more seasons after this one, we will have to take some stress off him.

Inbetween

Alejandro Kirk: Played in 22 games, starting 19. Hit .312/.365/.390 with 1 home run, 5 walks and 6 strikeouts.

He caught 11 of the games, DHed in 8. A .312 average is great, but he didn’t have much for extra-base hits. He has been terrific. Some of us figured he would likely be traded this year, but I sure hope not. A 23-year-old who can hit as Kirk has is someone to hold onto. I’m a huge fan. Can you imagine what he’ll be like in his prime?

Santiago Espinal: Played in 22 games, starting 21. Hit .293/.333/.366 with 1 home runs, 5 walks and 9 strikeouts.

He started 1 game at third and 1 game at short. We aren’t hearing as much about the extra 15 pounds of muscle now that he’s stopped getting extra-base hits. He hit 2 home runs in April, 0 in May, 4 in June and 0 so far in July. So he has to hit 8 in August. Right now, his OPS+ is 101, and with his glove, that is plenty good. He would be a great platoon player, back in the days when you didn’t have to have 9 guys in pen and could have a bench. He has a .934 OPS against LHP and a .634 against RHP. He could hit at top of the order against lefties but should only bat ninth against right-handers. I’m so happy that he got to be in the All-Star game.

Bo Bichette: Started all 24 games. Hit .271/.324/.396 with 2 home runs, 8 walks and 25 strikeouts.

DHed in one game. I’m not a fan of players playing every game. I think everyone needs time off every now and then. That’s we have weekends. Baseball players have long stretches between weekends. “But he likes playing every day”, doesn’t change things. Anyway...John Schneider has moved him to the cleanup spot. “He’ll hit better there”. Nope, he’s hitting .192/.259/.269 hitting fourth. I think it is time to put Teoscar back in that spot and move Bo down to 6th.

Cavan Biggio: Played 16 games, starting 14. Hit .269/.345/.404 with 5 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Played 6 games at first, 6 at second, 1 in left and 1 in right. He had a couple of bad stretches in there. Since returning from the IL, he’s hit .265/.381/.444.

Also Played

Zack Collins: He had 3 at-bats in the last 24 games. I don’t know why he’s taking up a roster spot.

Bradley Zimmer: Played in 18 games, starting 3. Hit .091/.231/.364 with 1 home run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts, and 1 steal.

He’s had all of 13 PA in our last 24 games.

Gabriel Moreno: Played in 8 games, starting 7. Hit .200/.231/.431 with no extra-base hits, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

He was fine for his first look in the MLB.