GameThread Game #97: Cardinals at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays will be looking to continue their win streak and welcome most of the St Louis Cardinals into town tonight.

Anyone else totally forget Julian Merryweather was a player on the Blue Jays? Just me?

Here are tonight’s lineups. No Tapia.

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS RED SOX
Steven Kwan - LF Rob Refsnyder - RF
Amed Rosario - SS Alex Verdugo - LF
Jose Ramirez - 3B Xander Bogaerts - SS
Josh Naylor - DH J.D. Martinez - DH
Owen Miller - 1B Christian Vazquez - 1B
Andres Gimenez - 2B Kevin Plawecki - C
Nolan Jones - RF Yolmer Sanchez - 2B
Austin Hedges - C Bobby Dalbec - 3B
Myles Straw - CF Jaylin Davis - CF
Kirk McCarty - LHP Josh Winckowski - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 11%
    1
    (2 votes)
  • 88%
    Both!
    (15 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What will the final run differential of today’s game be?

view results
  • 25%
    1-2
    (4 votes)
  • 43%
    3-4
    (7 votes)
  • 31%
    5+
    (5 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many times will Pujols safely reach first tonight?

view results
  • 53%
    0
    (8 votes)
  • 26%
    1
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    2
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    3+
    (0 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

