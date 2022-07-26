 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Bantering: Jays Draft Signings

By Tom Dakers
2022 MLB Draft Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tonight we get the return of Buck Martinez. He’s working in the colour chair tonight, along with Dan Shulman. It will be great to hear him, and hopefully, several innings before he says something that will drive us crazy. But very happy that he has made it back from cancer treatments.

The Jays have announced that they have signed 18 of their 22 draft picks, including all their picks through the 15th round and their 17th round pick. Plus, they signed 3 undrafted players.

And if you are interested, here are the signing bonuses they gave to the players in the first 10 rounds.

Some of those numbers are rounded off.

Tonight’s lineups. As you know, the Cardinals are down a few players, due to ‘doing their own research’.

Vlad is DHing, giving Biggio a start at first base. Beyond that, it is the lineup we’ve been seeing from John. I’m ready to give up on Bo at cleanup. But who knows, maybe today will the day he starts hitting.

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BLUE JAYS
Tommy Edman - SS George Springer - CF
Dylan Carlson - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Tyler O'Neill - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Albert Pujols - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Brendan Donovan - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Nolan Gorman - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Corey Dickerson - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Lars Nootbaar - RF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Andrew Knizner - C Cavan Biggio - 1B
Andre Pallante - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

This is a nice stat:

Johan Oviedo went through a lot of work to get to join his teammates in Toronto:

The Yankees are going to be missing Giancarlo Stanton for, at least, a couple of weeks:

Travis Snider had a series of tweets talking about his time in Toronto and the mental health issues that came from not performing at the level he expected at the major league level. It is well worth reading.

