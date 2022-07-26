Tuesday Bantering: Jays Draft Signings

Tonight we get the return of Buck Martinez. He’s working in the colour chair tonight, along with Dan Shulman. It will be great to hear him, and hopefully, several innings before he says something that will drive us crazy. But very happy that he has made it back from cancer treatments.

The Jays have announced that they have signed 18 of their 22 draft picks, including all their picks through the 15th round and their 17th round pick. Plus, they signed 3 undrafted players.

And if you are interested, here are the signing bonuses they gave to the players in the first 10 rounds.

Some of those numbers are rounded off.

Tonight’s lineups. As you know, the Cardinals are down a few players, due to ‘doing their own research’.

Vlad is DHing, giving Biggio a start at first base. Beyond that, it is the lineup we’ve been seeing from John. I’m ready to give up on Bo at cleanup. But who knows, maybe today will the day he starts hitting.

Today's Lineups CARDINALS BLUE JAYS Tommy Edman - SS George Springer - CF Dylan Carlson - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Tyler O'Neill - LF Alejandro Kirk - C Albert Pujols - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Brendan Donovan - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nolan Gorman - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Corey Dickerson - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Lars Nootbaar - RF Santiago Espinal - 2B Andrew Knizner - C Cavan Biggio - 1B Andre Pallante - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

This is a nice stat:

#BlueJays have won 11 straight home starts by Jose Berrios, dating back to last season.



The longest streak in club history is 12 straight by Roy Halladay (2007-2008).#NextLevel — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 26, 2022

Johan Oviedo went through a lot of work to get to join his teammates in Toronto:

Johan Oviedo flew from Cincinnati to Miami, went to the Canadian consulate for his paperwork, and then flew to Detroit and drove the three and a half hours to Toronto for this series. “I wouldn’t forgive myself if I had one chance to be with the team and not take it,” he said. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 26, 2022

The Yankees are going to be missing Giancarlo Stanton for, at least, a couple of weeks:

Aaron Boone said that trainers called him yesterday and said Giancarlo Stanton had requested an MRI because he woke up with soreness in his achilles. The MRI showed tendonitis, Boone said. Stanton is undergoing treatment today.



“Hopefully it’s a short stint,” Boone said. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 26, 2022

Travis Snider had a series of tweets talking about his time in Toronto and the mental health issues that came from not performing at the level he expected at the major league level. It is well worth reading.