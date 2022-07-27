Trade Deadline Rumours

With the trade deadline about a week away (August 2nd, at 6 Eastern), what would you like to see the Jays do?

I’m not wanting a bat at all.

Juan Soto would be great, but the asking price will be pretty high. And we are very good in the outfield. I think the only way the Jays would get him is if they take Patrick Corbin too, and I don’t want that contract.

And, as much as I’ve always liked Joey Gallo, I’d rather keep Cavan Biggio and Raimel Tapia as left-handed batters.

A starter would be handy. And it might allow the team to move Yusei Kikuchi to the pen to be the power-armed reliever we could use (is he could find the strike zone).

Luis Castillo would be great. He would cost a lot in prospects, and every contending team will want him.

Frankie Montas would also be great and is under contract for next year. And the A’s have been a good trading partner in the past.

Noah Syndergaard would be a cheaper target than the other two, but he would be useful down the stretch. He isn’t striking guys out at the rate he has in the past, but he’s been healthy for several months in a row.

The Jays really need a hard-throwing reliever or two.

The Sporting News suggests the Jays would go after David Robertson and/or Daniel Bard. They are both 37, neither should cost us much in prospects, and they would greatly help in the pen. Detroit would likely deal Michael Fulmer.

The Pirate’s David Bednar would be a great choice but would cost more in prospects, but would be under team control until 2027. Anthony Bass from the Marlins

But then there is no end to relievers, they might add.

Use the comments to share your favourite rumours or make your own up.