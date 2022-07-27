 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #98: Cardinals at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are going for the mini sweep, and their 8th win in a row.

It doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent:

This uh...does not inspire much confidence:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Tapia starts in left field, and a DH day for Kirk.

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BLUE JAYS
Tommy Edman - SS George Springer - CF
Dylan Carlson - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Tyler O'Neill - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH
Albert Pujols - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Brendan Donovan - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Corey Dickerson - DH Cavan Biggio - 2B
Lars Nootbaar - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Nolan Gorman - 2B Danny Jansen - C
Andrew Knizner - C Raimel Tapia - LF
Adam Wainwright - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

