GameThread Game #98: Cardinals at Blue Jays

The Jays are going for the mini sweep, and their 8th win in a row.

It doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent:

With a week to go to trade deadline, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says "the prices feel very high," which is typical for this point. "Right now, in order to move quickly, you're probably going to pay a premium," he adds. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 27, 2022

This uh...does not inspire much confidence:

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays tomorrow.



He's changed the grip on his slider to make it more of an actual slider.



While on the injured list, Kikuchi changed his throwing program to create a more natural and athletic arm motion, which he believes he has developed. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) July 27, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Tapia starts in left field, and a DH day for Kirk.

Today's Lineups CARDINALS BLUE JAYS Tommy Edman - SS George Springer - CF Dylan Carlson - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Tyler O'Neill - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH Albert Pujols - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Brendan Donovan - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Corey Dickerson - DH Cavan Biggio - 2B Lars Nootbaar - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - 2B Danny Jansen - C Andrew Knizner - C Raimel Tapia - LF Adam Wainwright - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

