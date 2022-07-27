Wednesday Bantering: Jays Notes

Last night we went to see the touring company of Hamilton. It was very good. And with the Jays winning big, I could watch without worrying.

Speaking of worrying, Yusei Kikuchi is starting tomorrow. I was sure the team would leave him on rehab assignment for as long as they could, but I guess someone has to start tomorrow.

Late addition. Baseball America has redone their top 100 prospect list. There are 2 Blue Jays on the list. Gabriel Moreno is now #1 on the list. Ricky Tiedemann is #34.

.There is a note in the Buffalo Bisons’ game notes that Joe Biagini has been released. Joe had a 3.46 ERA in 39 innings for the Bisons, with 16 walks and 30 strikeouts. Not bad numbers. But it seemed like every other pitcher from Buffalo has been up at some point this year, so doesn’t seem like the team thought much of him. Vinny Nittoli was added to the Bisons’ roster.

It is Shea Hillenbrand’s birthday today. He’s 47.

He spent a season and a half with the Jays (2005 and 2006), hitting .294/.342/.460 in 233 games, before writing “The Ship is Sinking” on the whiteboard in the clubhouse. John Gibbons wanted to fight him, and the team traded him as quickly as they could.

He split 2007 between the Angels and Dodgers, hitting .251/..270/.330 and that was the end of his 7-season MLB career.

Mark Shapiro will show us the plans for the renovations to Rogers Centre tomorrow, between 12:30 and 1:30. I am curious to see what they intend to do.

The Tigers only have one player not making the trip to Toronto.

Tigers place Andrew Chafin on restricted list ahead of series in Toronto. Bryan Garcia called up from Toledo. He’s likely to start Friday. Zack Short and Derek Law will travel with team on taxi squad. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 27, 2022

Today’s lineup: