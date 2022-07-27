Jays Win Streak Ends

Cardinals 6 Blue Jays 1

So the win streak ends with a thud.

Adam Wainwright was great. Kevin Gausman wasn’t.

Albert Pujols was great too. He had 3 hits, single, double and home runs. He became the oldest player to homer at Rogers Centre. He crushed a 3-run shot off Trevor Richards, adding two earned to Gausman’s night.

It was a good night for 40+ year-olds.

Kevin went 4.2. Allowed 8 hits, 5 earned (2 scored after he left the game), 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. Kevin seemed to be going deep into the count against every batter. He came out of the game at 86 pitches. I likely would have left him in. 2 on and 2 outs in the fifth, I’d like him to go deeper, but John Schneider noticed that Albert had 2 hits off Gausman and didn’t want a third. It was just a 2-1 game at that point. But the Pujols home run made it 5-1.

We were also treated to the pitching stylings of Jeremy Beasley (1 inning, with a hit batter) and Anthony Banda (1 inning, 2 hits and a walk, but no runs).

We only had 5 hits (and only one extra-base hit), and no walks in 7 innings off Wainwright. He was getting calls on the outside of the outside edge of the player some, and that helped him. And he had a terrific curve tonight.

We couldn’t get a hit against Giovani Gallegos or Ryan Helsley out of the pen.

Vlad is the only Jay with more than one hit. But then he was also thrown out trying to tag up from second to third. He did beat the throw but popped off the bag. I thought Buck complained about it too much. Some guys he would have been cheering the aggressiveness.

Can’t win them all, though I’m not sure why not. But the Jays will have to start another winning streak tomorrow.

In his last game at Rogers Centre, Pujols also would have had a stolen base. He got a great jump off Gausman, but the pitch was fouled off at the plate. That would have been Albert’s second steal of the season.

No Jays of the Day today. Bo had the high mark (.077 WPA), driving in our only run.

Richards (-.164), Gausman (-.143) and Kirk (-.113) get the award at the other end of the scale.

Tomorrow the Tigers come to town, missing only one player due to ‘doing his own research,’ reliever Andrew Chafin.

It is John Alexander (2-3, 4.05, in 14 games, 4 starts) going for the Tigers. Yusei Kikuchi (3-5, 5.12), just off the IL.