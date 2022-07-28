With the advent of hard slotting and now a much shorter draft, much of the intrigue involving MLB Draft signings is gone, with most signings occurring very sooner afterwards. Indeed, less than a week after the fact the Blue Jays press released essentially the entire class. Nonetheless, to both carry on the annual tradition but more importantly to serve as a handy summary and reference in the future, here is the 2022 Bluebird Banter Draft signing table.

As previously, the ranking is the average of various sources: Perfect Game (top 600), Prospects Live (top 600), Baseball America (top 500) MLB.com (Jon Mayo and Jim Callis, top 250) and FanGraphs (top 126). It also shows how many lists on which the draftee was included, since the average will be biased upwards by non-inclusion on a list vs. being ranked too low for inclusion.

Having spent to within less than $5,000 of their pool plus the 5% where only financial penalties are incurred, it would appear the Blue Jays are done with 18 of 22 picks signed, as the lone remaining collegiate pick is appeared headed back to school. The total spend is currently $9,531,100 ($9,841,600 including 75% tax of $310,500 on the $414,000 overage)

Archive: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2021