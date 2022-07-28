Thursday Bantering: Jays Announce Upgrade Plans

The Jays announced their plans to upgrade Rogers Centre. It looks like the plan is to add a few social places. Move the bullpens to a tiered setting. Bigger, better weight room for players.

The park will no longer be symmetrical, but then not too weird. I’m good with that.

#BlueJays just announced plans for a $300 million renovation slated to take place over the next 2-3 off-seasons.



New raised bullpens surrounded by seats, new outfield walls with 100L seats brought forward. Plus changes for players behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/Ig57Y3H4Nu — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 28, 2022

This is to buy the Jays 10 to 15 years (I’ll take the over) to figure out how to build a new park.

You can get a better view of the changes here.

And there will be less foul ground:

Another interesting wrinkle: Rogers Centre foul territory — currently second-largest in MLB — will be decreased to bring fans closer to gameplay.



Will likely lead to more potent offensive environment with fewer plate appearances ending in foul outs. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) July 28, 2022

Shi Davidi shared this. It seems like people are getting fewer as they realize THEY DON’T TASTE GOOD.

The Blue Jays hosted their eighth Loonie hot dog night yesterday. Fans consumed a season-high 40,602.



A running tally ... pic.twitter.com/Xarw7nHPhY — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 27, 2022

The Yankees made a trade, getting All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It looks like Joey Gallo is going to lose what little bit of playing time he was getting. With Stanton out for a bit, it’s a good move for the Evil Empire.

Going to the Royals are pitching prospects T.J. Sikkema, Chandler Champlain and Beck Way. Sikkema was the Yankees’ #19 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Way was a fourth-round pick in 2020, and throws hard.. Champlain was a ninth-round pick last year.

Keith Law thinks Way haw the most ‘upside’, but might be a reliever. About Sikkema ‘he could end up a fifth starter if he stays healthy’. And he doesn’t think much of Champlain.

Benintendi apparently will be getting vaccinated, so he can come to Toronto for the series in September.

There are reports that the Jays were talking to the Royals about Benintendi.