Game #100 Preview: Garcia vs Manoah

The Blue Jays continue their series with the Tigers this evening, playing the second game of this four game set. Tonight’s game is once again set to get underway at 7:07 ET. And as a warning, this game is an Apple TV exclusive, so this should be the link to get you to the game. It’s free to watch, but you do need an Apple ID.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Alek Manoah will go for the Jays, making his 20th start of the season, the same number of starts he threw a year ago. After a great rookie season where he went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA through 20 starts, he has really turned it up this year, going 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA coming into his 20th start. His biggest year over year difference is the reduction in his walk rate, which has gone from roughly league average at 3.22 per 9 innings, to slashed nearly in half at 1.86.

Tigers’ Starter

Bryan Garcia was called up as the replacement for Andrew Chafin, who has abandoned his team. Garcia will be making his season debut tonight, and will be looked upon to get a few innings anyway. Since entering professional baseball, Garcia had never made a start until July 10 of this year, and he has now made three starts in AAA since then. He has bumped his workload up to 4.0 innings a couple weeks ago, so there’s potential for him to go a few innings today.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

George Springer hurt his elbow again yesterday, and while the comments from John Schneider tried to downplay the severity, the injury did not look good, and we probably won’t be seeing Springer in the lineup anytime soon. Raimel Tapia is the logical replacement, but I do wonder if we’ll see Cavan Biggio get some outfield time as well.

Alejandro Kirk will be doing the catching today with Manoah on the mound, so this will likely be a full night off for Danny Jansen. With Springer hurt and Jansen not likely playing, I wonder if we’ll see an appearance from Zack Collins, whose only playing time in the last 4 weeks was coming in late during 28-5 game.

Tigers’ Lineup

Collectively the Tigers are hitting just .228/.285/.336 (77 wRC+), roughly the same as Santiago Espinal against right handers. They’re last in the Majors in runs per game at 3.23. Their .285 OBP is the second worst in baseball (A’s are at .275), and is also one of the worst by a team since the mounds were lowered for the 1969 season.

There are two active players on the Tigers with a wRC+ at or above 100 - first baseman Harold Castro (104) and catcher Eric Haase (103). Miguel Cabrera is next closest at 96.

Jeimer Candelario is having a strong July if you’re looking for someone with a hot bat. After a horrible first few months that saw him hit .190/.242/.317 (57 wRC+) through 219 PA, he is hitting .281/.370/.547 (161 wRC+) in 73 July PA.

Yesterday’s Heroes

Matt Chapman, with his two homers and a walk last night, is our Monster Bat award winner. That gives us two Blue Jays winning the award in the last three days.

Brady Singer threw 7 shutout innings against the Yankees, allowing just a Gleyber Torres single while also walking a guy and beaning another. He struck out 10, and gets the Pitcher of the Day award. Unfortunately for Singer, his offense couldn’t muster much more, and Singer received a no-decision in that one, but he does get the WPA King trophy as compensation as well with a .432 WPA. And even more unfortunately for Singer and the Royals, they ended up losing to the Yankees 1-0 on another Aaron Judge walkoff home run.

Find the Link

Find the link between Jeimer Candelario and Francisco Cervelli.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant