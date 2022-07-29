Friday Bantering: No Bichette or Springer Tonight

We are missing two regulars tonight.

Springer is ‘feeling fine’ and would be available off the bench if needed. I’d guess that he would have to be very, very needed to go into the game.

Bichette’s left shoulder is ‘a bit sore’ after the collision yesterday. It is only his second day off of the season.

And Zack Collins plays tonight. I’d rather Jansen DH but they didn’t ask me. Biggio drops into the leadoff spot.

Other than Collins, I kind of like this lineup.

Today's Lineups TIGERS BLUE JAYS Riley Greene - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Victor Reyes - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Javier Baez - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Harold Castro - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jeimer Candelario - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Willi Castro - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Jonathan Schoop - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF Tucker Barnhart - C Santiago Espinal - SS Akil Baddoo - LF Zack Collins - DH Bryan Garcia - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

And the Bisons have a manager:

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Congratulations to Jeff Ware who becomes the 23rd manager in Buffalo Bisons history! pic.twitter.com/bnMkCW1VWd — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 29, 2022

Ware was the pitching coach. He pitched 59 innings for the Jays in 1995 and 1996.

I will be away for most of September and some of October. We could likely use an extra writer or two to cover recaps and watch for news and all.

Email me if you would like to help out.