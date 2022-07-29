Around The Nest Episode 5 - Chain Keep Us Together (Running in the Shadow)

We took some fans’ questions on this week’s Around The Nest Blue Jays minor league podcast and found out the origin of the gold chains that the teams up and down the Jays ladder use to celebrate in the dugout.

The Around The Nest crew talked about pitchers that have quietly built up some upside like Dunedin’s Dahian Santos, Ben Baggett, and Soenni Martinez, Vancouver’s Abdiel Mendoza and Trenton Wallace, and New Hampshire’s Luis Quinones and Paxton Schultz. Bob Lipman thinks that Yosver Zulueta can impact the big league Toronto Blue Jays this season—although he is coming out of the bullpen for clean innings for now and hasn’t seen high-leverage relief situations yet. Andrew Thriffiley gives us an update on Eric Pardinho’s road back from injury, then everyone talks about the truly fun guys in the organization. We also talk about Luis De Los Santos, Damiano Palmegiani, the two Nathanael Perezes, the affiliates’ chances at postseason berths, Brandon Barriera’s first appearance at the Development Complex, and more!

As usual, this episode of Around The Nest was hosted by the Voice of the Vancouver Canadians Tyler Zickel and featured New Hampshire Fisher Cats broadcaster Bob Lipman and Dunedin Blue Jays communications and admin specialist Andrew Thriffiley.

You can find Around The Nest on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podvine, Stitcher, and Amazon Music.