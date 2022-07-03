GameThread Game #79: Rays at Jays

Please win, and let’s bid adieu to the Rays.

We pass along our sincere condolences to Mark Budzinski, his wife Monica, and his children Josh and Lily.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/hD2opEv1l3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2022

Here are today’s lineups. No Kirk.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - DH George Springer - DH Wander Franco - SS Bo Bichette - SS Harold Ramirez - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ji-Man Choi - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Isaac Paredes - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Randy Arozarena - LF Raimel Tapia - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Taylor Walls - 2B Gabriel Moreno - C Rene Pinto - C Cavan Biggio - 2B Shane Baz - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).