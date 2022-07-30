Today in Blue Jays History: David Price Trade

Seven years ago today:

The Blue Jays traded Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt to the Tigers for David Price.

At the time of the trade, the Jays were 52-51 tied for second place, 6 games back of the Yankees.

We would go 41-18 the rest of the way and finish first in the AL East, and, well, you remember the rest.

Price would go 9-1, in 11 starts for the Jays (amazing that he would get 10 decisions in 11 starts), with a 2.30 ERA. He had a rough time in the playoffs.

And he was great fun, being head cheerleader when he wasn’t pitching, being a fan of Rogers Centre popcorn and just looking like he was enjoying every moment. Alex Anthopoulos talked about his ‘clubhouse presence,’ saying he was the best teammate he had seen.

And then, in the off-season, he signed with the Red Sox, which saddened us, but since he’s got $217 million over seven years, I’m glad the Jays didn’t beat that. He had four up and down seasons in Boston, fought with media (well, mostly Dennis Eckersley, which is a plus to me) and dealt with a few injuries. In the four seasons, he had a 46-24 with a 3.84.

In February 2020, he was traded to the Dodgers, along with Mookie Betts. He sat out the 2020 season. In 2021 he pitched in 39 games, starting 11, and had a 4.03 ERA. This year he’s made 26 relief appearances and has a 3.08 record. He was talking about retiring after the season.

The players we traded?

Boyd has turned out to be the best piece of going to the Tigers. After the trade, he pitched 7 seasons with the Tigers, going 37-62, with a 4.96 ERA, in 147 games, 143 games. He’s been out all of this season with an elbow injury.

Norris pitched parts of 7 seasons with the Tigers. He had an 18-33 record and a 4.59 ERA in 137 games, 77 starts. They traded him to the Brewers in July of last year. As a free agent, he signed with the Cubs in the off-season. Norris was released a week ago, and the Tigers picked him back up.

Labourt pitched in 6 games back for the Tigers in 2017. That was his MLB career.

We were pretty happy with the trade:

And we were right.