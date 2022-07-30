Saturday Bantering: Bichette and Springer Back In the Lineup

The Jays made a roster move:

Max Castillo was sent back to Buffalo.

Trent Thornton is back in Toronto.

I'm not sure why, I liked Castillo, but Thornton has been good this year. Trent has a 4.38 ERA in 26 games this year. But then Max has a 3.05 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.

Perhaps it is because Max won’t be pitching until they know if Manoah can make his next start.

The team says Alek Manoah is feeling better today.

Over at Sportsnet, Jeff Blair has a story on Bo Bichette playing daily. The reasoning seems to be ‘because he wants to’. I’m not sure that is a good reason. He says he learnt from Marcus Semien.

“I feel it’s my job to go out there every day and compete, whether I feel good physically or mentally,” Bichette said, continuing. “It doesn’t make it right or wrong … but I have to be out there for my team. That’s how I look at it. The game can be tough at times, for sure, but I enjoy the process of competing no matter how I feel. I enjoy just grinding through it and I’m not sure there’s much else to it, to be honest”

Bo Bichette and George Springer are back in the lineup. Jansen catches, Springer DHes. No Kirk.