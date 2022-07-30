Teoscar Hernandez Hits a 3-Run Homer, Jays Win

Tigers 3 Blue Jays 5

Teoscar Hernandez is a wonderful, handsome man.

I was watching at the bar with a friend, and he said that Teoscar was going to homer (but then he said that about Lourdes and Bo before that, but let's give Reese the credit).

If you missed it, the sixth inning, Jays were down 3-1. Our old friend Derek Law pitching. Santiago Espinal starts it off with an opposite-field single. Nice bit of hitting. George Springer (who doesn’t look healthy) hit into what was called a double play on the field, but a review turned it into a force at second. Vladimir Guererro got hit on the hand with a pitch, and I thought the season was over and was cursing Derek Law and any children he might have. Vlad was down on the ground for a long time. But he stayed in the game. I’m normally of the opinion that you take anyone hit by pitch out of the game if there is any question of him being hurt. Lourdes Gurrile tapped one to the pitcher's mound that Law bobbled, looked to third, bobbled again and didn’t get an out. All that cursing paid off. Bo Bichette brought in a run on a sac fly. I was ok with that, making it a one-run game; things were good.

And then Teoscar hit a 2-2 pitch over the wall in center. He knew it right away.

Why you would have Derek Law pitching in a game when the Tigers were up by two is a very good question and why you would leave him out there to give up a go-ahead homer is a second question

Before that?

We started things off right. Vlad singled, stole second (I am not a fan of Vlad stealing, injuries happen too often on stolen bases), and Lourdes singled him home.

And Ross Stripling was good through 4 innings.

He loaded the bases with 2 singles and a “hit batter”. I disagree, it looked like the pitch hit the knob of Jonathan Schoop’s bat and Stripling fielded it and, slowly, turned it into a double play. But review called it a hit batter. I don’t know what they were looking at. A sac fly tied the game

Stripling left, and Adam Cimber came in and gave up a double, making it 2-1 Tigers. Then Cimber tried to pick Schoop off at third and threw wide, but Matt Chapman got a good bounce off the left field wall and threw out Schoop at home. A walk and a strikeout got him out of the inning, but we were behind.

Cimber gave up another run in the sixth, and we were down 3-1.

After we took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, Trevor Richards got the last out of the sixth and the first of the seventh. Yimi Garcia got the next five outs. And Jordan Romano got the save, his 23rd of the season (the last out was a fly ball right to the wall, caught by Gurriel.

Jays of the Day: Teoscar (.377 WPA), Lourdes (.183), Yimi (.153) and Vlad (.114).

Suckage: Cimber (-.154) and Bo (-.137).

Tomorrow is a 12:00 Eastern start. Early game. Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.20) vs. Gerrett Hill (1-2, 5.57).

It was fun to watch Drew Hutchison again. The Jays had a tough time with him. He went 5 innings allowing just 2 hits, 3 walks 1 earned, with 3 strikeouts.

The Jays only managed 4 hits, but got 5 runs, so we will forgive. We were 2 for 3 with RISP.

I’ll mention again that I’m going to be away for most of September. If anyone would like to help out with the recaps, send me an email.