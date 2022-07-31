Chapman Homers, Jays Beat Tigers

Tigers 1 Blue Jays 4

When the other team has more errors than hits, you really should win. And we did. The Tigers made 4 errors and had 3 hits.

José Berríos had a very nice day. He went 7 innings, allowing just 3 hits, 1 earned run on a Javier Báez home run (Javier had 3 long flies just foul in his first at-bat before walking, as much as he tried to walk on three balls. The two are brother-in-laws), 1 walk and 6 strikeouts.

José came out of the game at 86 pitches. He likely could have gone longer, but a hot day in Toronto might as well not stress him.

Tim Mayza and Jordan Romano (save number 24) finished the game.

On offence, we got another home run from Matt Chapman (his 20th), a two-run homer, in the second inning.

And we got two more in the fifth. Cavan Biggio had a one-out walk. A throwing error on a pick-off moved him to second. And Vlad Guerrero doubled him out. An out later, Bo Bichette doubled home Vlad.

We only had 6 hits. Chapman had two. But the four Tiger errors helped:

Robbie Grossman had a Vladimir Guerrero line drive go off his glove. It was hit really hard, but a major league outfielder should make that catch.

Báez had two errors. One a missed catch on a Bo hit (Bo should have made it to second but didn’t run out it) and a throw wide of first).

And the wild pick-off throw.

Jays of the Day: Berríos (.277 WPA), Chapman (.198) and Vlad (.136)

Kirk got the Suckage number at -.097.

The Jays have tomorrow off and then two games at the house of horrors in St. Petersburg.