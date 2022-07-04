Blue Jays mid-term report card: Vladimir Guerrero

Next up on the list is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vlad had a very poor May. The read of the season has been much like what we would expect from him. OPS by month:

April: .898

May: .681

June: .939

He’s played in 79 of our 80 games up until now. Charlie has been doing a good job of giving him time at DH to give Vlad rest days.

His numbers to this point.

Standard Batting G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP IBB 79 343 300 44 80 12 0 19 53 0 1 37 62 .267 .353 .497 .849 139 11 4 4 View Original Table

Generated 7/4/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/4/2022.

He’s the team leader in home runs, RBI and walks.

We are always going to have unrealistic expectations for Vlad. Before he was called up, someone on Twitter told me that he was going to have a better career than his father. I said Sr. is a Hall of Famer, Jr. is still in the minors. If you are going to bet, always bet on the Hall of Famer. I mean it would be great if our Vlad did turn out to be a better player, but expecting any 23-year-old to be a Hall of Fame player is a little excessive.

Defensively? FanGraphs UZR doesn’t like his fielding, having him at a -2.3/150. But then I don’t really trust advanced stats for first basemen.

Vlad looks good out there. He’s pretty aggressive, making plays I wouldn’t expect a first baseman to make. And he seems to do all the regular things well too. He’s gotten good at scooping low throws. He had good range. And he’s not afraid to make a throw. The guys in the broadcast booth talk about him being a Gold Glover. I’m not there yet. But maybe in a couple of years.

MLB.com has a post up listing each team's most ‘untouchable player’. No surprise that they picked Vlad as ours.